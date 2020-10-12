Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.03 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

