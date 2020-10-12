Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.03 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.08.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd
