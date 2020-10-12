Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

