Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NHS opened at $11.42 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

