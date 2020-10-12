Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NHS opened at $11.42 on Monday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.80.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile
