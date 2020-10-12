Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $2.68 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25.
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile
