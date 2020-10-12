Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $2.68 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Dividend History for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

