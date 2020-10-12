Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

