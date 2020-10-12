Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 30th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

