Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VKQ stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

