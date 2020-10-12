Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of VMO stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.03.
Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile
