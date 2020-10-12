Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.03.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.