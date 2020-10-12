Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust alerts:

NYSE OIA opened at $7.39 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.