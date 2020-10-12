Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of VTN opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.