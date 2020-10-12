Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

VGM opened at $12.57 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

