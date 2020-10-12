Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
VGM opened at $12.57 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
