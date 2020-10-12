Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has increased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE VLT opened at $12.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Dividend History for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

