INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of IHIT opened at $8.10 on Monday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

