INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of IHIT opened at $8.10 on Monday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.
About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.