Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $507.10.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,470 shares of company stock worth $38,577,648. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 46.8% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 907 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 29,405.6% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,311 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,402,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $502.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.20 and a 200 day moving average of $413.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

