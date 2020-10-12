$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,803,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.