Beam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.90 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $20.12 million and $5.90 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002462 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 72,638,840 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

