Skycoin Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $50,864.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00004305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00264709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.01483728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00157968 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Binance, Iquant, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

