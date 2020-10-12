BitcoiNote (BTCN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $21,589.82 and approximately $30.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,995,008 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

