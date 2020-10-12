Scrypta 1-Day Volume Hits $1,464.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $499,127.62 and approximately $1,464.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 27,803.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00297058 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00398322 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012296 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007812 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 16,980,470 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,421 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

