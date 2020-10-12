Hubii Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

