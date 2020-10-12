Universe (UNI) Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Universe has a total market cap of $118,361.04 and $60.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000266 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,879,699 coins and its circulating supply is 87,679,699 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.