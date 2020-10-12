MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Tops $292,288.28

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $292,288.28 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00264709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.01483728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00157968 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

