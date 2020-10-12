EtherSportz Price Down 5.1% This Week (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 64.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One EtherSportz token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, EtherSportz has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. EtherSportz has a total market capitalization of $47,150.36 and approximately $92.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.20 or 0.05006122 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00054072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00031143 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,569,863 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

