Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.73 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005117 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, CoinTiger and Ethfinex. Storj has a market capitalization of $114.73 million and $59.75 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,298,191 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, Liquid, Liqui, Huobi, Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX, Poloniex, Binance, ABCC, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

