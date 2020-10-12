Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $152.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

NYSE CB opened at $120.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

