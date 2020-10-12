GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

GME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Shares of GME opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $783.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,337,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Analyst Recommendations for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.73 Million
Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.73 Million
Chubb Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Chubb Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GameStop Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
GameStop Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
KeyCorp Raises Regal Beloit Price Target to $110.00
KeyCorp Raises Regal Beloit Price Target to $110.00
Ford Motor Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark
Ford Motor Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark
Greif Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets
Greif Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report