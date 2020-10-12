GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s previous close.

GME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Shares of GME opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $783.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,337,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,199,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

