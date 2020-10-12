KeyCorp Raises Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $110.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of RBC opened at $99.95 on Monday. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,496,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2,489.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 355,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 500,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,725,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

