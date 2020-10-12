Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Shares of F opened at $7.25 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $12,537,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

