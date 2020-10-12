Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Greif by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Greif by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

