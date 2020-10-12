International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

IP stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 1,068.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

