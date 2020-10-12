Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $134.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $112.90 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $115.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

