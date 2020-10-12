Citigroup Lowers Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) to Neutral

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $290.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

NYSE:ANET opened at $227.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.59. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,653 shares of company stock valued at $16,508,768 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 173.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

