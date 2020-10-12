Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.