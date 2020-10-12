Mizuho Downgrades Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Neutral

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of PING opened at $35.77 on Monday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -510.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $249,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

