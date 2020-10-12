Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by BofA Securities

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.96.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after acquiring an additional 109,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 254,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

