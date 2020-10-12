Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

BNL stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.73 Million
Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.73 Million
Chubb Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Chubb Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GameStop Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
GameStop Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
KeyCorp Raises Regal Beloit Price Target to $110.00
KeyCorp Raises Regal Beloit Price Target to $110.00
Ford Motor Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark
Ford Motor Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark
Greif Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets
Greif Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report