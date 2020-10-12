Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
BNL stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $17.10.
About Broadstone Net Lease
There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.