Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.