Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $17.10.
About Broadstone Net Lease
There is no company description available for Broadstone Net Lease Inc
