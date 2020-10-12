Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

