Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Summit Redstone began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $74.00 on Monday. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.70.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 over the last three months.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

