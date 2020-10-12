Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frogads presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

OTCMKTS FROG opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.70. Frogads has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $90.80.

In other Frogads news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares in the company, valued at $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 in the last 90 days.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

