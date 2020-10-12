BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.93.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $454,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.