Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.93.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

