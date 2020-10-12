Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Barclays started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.93.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.73 Million
Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $114.73 Million
Chubb Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Chubb Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GameStop Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
GameStop Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
KeyCorp Raises Regal Beloit Price Target to $110.00
KeyCorp Raises Regal Beloit Price Target to $110.00
Ford Motor Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark
Ford Motor Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark
Greif Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets
Greif Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report