Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.93.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

