Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.93.
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
