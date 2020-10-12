Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.93.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

