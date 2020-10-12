Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.93.

Shares of SNOW opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

