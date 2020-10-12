BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Equities researchers at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of OM stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.00.
About Outset Medical
