BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Equities researchers at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of OM stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

