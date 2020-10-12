Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.93.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $454,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

