Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.93.

Shares of SNOW opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

