Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.93.
Shares of SNOW opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
