Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.93.

SNOW opened at $238.00 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

