Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Outset Medical (NYSE:OM)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE OM opened at $42.51 on Monday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $65.00.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

