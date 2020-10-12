Reviewing Auryn Resources (AUG) and Its Competitors

Auryn Resources (NYSE: AUG) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Auryn Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auryn Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auryn Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A -$10.50 million -22.27 Auryn Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.94

Auryn Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources. Auryn Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auryn Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Auryn Resources Competitors 729 2803 2594 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Auryn Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Auryn Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Auryn Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Summary

Auryn Resources rivals beat Auryn Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

